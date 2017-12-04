 Top
    United States consulates in Russia to resume visa issuance

    Website of US embassy to Moscow declares

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ US consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok cities will resume the nonimmigrant visa application on December 11.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, website of the US embassy to Moscow declares.

    The consulate said that the number of employees in the diplomatic mission could not fully restore visa issuance as their number reduced.

    Notably, the US Embassy suspended issuing nonimmigrant visas in Russia on September 1. Starting from that date, tourist, business visas were issued only in Moscow.

