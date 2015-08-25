Provisional government to be established in Turkey under leadership of Ahmet Davutoglu

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed Justice and Development Party (JDP) leader Ahmet Davutoglu to establish a provisional government, Report informs referring to Turkish media. According to the report, the meeting lasted for an hour and a half.

After receiving the mandate, Ahmet Davutoglu should establish the government within 5 days. The provisional government is not confirmed by voting in parliament. Republican People's Party and the Nationalist Movement Party stated in advance that they will not be represented in the government that will rule the country till the pre-scheduled election. Therefore, the provisional government is expected to be established from JDP, the Peoples Democratic Party and neutral MPs.