    UN Special Rapporteur: The number of executions in Iran in 2014 is a record

    Ahmed Shaheed, presented a report on Iran in the UN Council on Human Rights

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The number of executions in Iran in 2014 is a record high for the past 12 years and makes at least 753 people. Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, said the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Ahmed Shaheed, who submitted its report in the UN Council on Human Rights in Geneva today.

    The Special Rapporteur urged Tehran to consider the abolition of the death penalty against those who committed crimes related to drugs, as well as juvenile.

