UN Secretary General condemns Turkish blast near Syrian border

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations (UN) Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon condemns Turkish blast in Suruc near Syrian border, that killed 28 and injured over 100 people.

Report informs citing UN News Service, the following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon:

'The Secretary-General condemns the deadly terrorist attack that took place today in the Turkish town of Suruc, which has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 28 people and injured more than a hundred. No cause or grievance ever justifies the targeting of civilians.

The Secretary-General hopes the perpetrators of this act will be swiftly identified and brought to justice. He sends his deepest condolences to the victims and their families, as well as to the Government and people of Turkey, and wishes those injured a speedy recovery', the statements reads.