UN Secretary-General called on Tehran to prevent growth of tension in region

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ In connection with the information that the Iranian armed forces conducted test launches of ballistic missiles, the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called on Tehran to show restraint and prevent the growth of tension in the region. Report informs referring to the press service of United Nations it is said in a statement of Ban Ki-moon.

The UN chief said that after the announcement of implementation of Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (HPMS), the Security Council adopted a resolution on the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

Plan of Action reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries- Germany, Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States.

"UN Secretary-General urged Iran not to resort to any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons and not to resort to the launch of such missiles," - said in a statement.

He noted that the Security Council will verify the information concerning its compliance with resolution 2231.