Ban Ki-Moon calls on Iran to stop executing juveniles

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned Iran's execution of two minors last week and urged a moratorium on such executions.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Fatemeh Salbehi was hanged for killing a man she was forced to marry when she was 16, while Samad Zahabi was hanged for shooting a fellow shepherd when he was 17.

Ban said October 19 that he was "deeply saddened" by last week's executions and fears they "reflect a worrying trend in Iran."

Amnesty International has estimated the number of juvenile offenders on death row in Iran at 160.

Ban noted that Iran has ratified two international conventions outlawing the death penalty for children under 18.

"Over 700 executions are reported to have taken place so far this year, including at least 40 public, marking the highest total recorded in the past 12 years," he said.