UN: Internal displacement in Ukraine nears 1 million

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ 35 thousand people registered as internally displaced persons over the past week in Ukraine. Thus, the total amount has made 1,042,100 people.

Report informs referring to the UNN, it is said by the UN agency for refugees.

Of this amount, 367.5 thousand registered in Donetsk region and 129.5 thousand - in Lugansk, which are partly controlled by illegal armed groups. Also, a significant number of registered in the neighboring Kharkiv (136.9 thousand), Dnipropetrovsk (68.5 thousand) And Zaporozhye (75.2 thousand) areas as well as in Kiev (76.8 thousand) and Kiev region (33.8 thousand).

The vast majority of registered persons are pensioners in Donetsk, Luhansk and three neighboring areas.