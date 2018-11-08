UN Human Rights Council: US sanctions are an economic war against civilians in Iran

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ International sanctions aimed at completely blocking Iran’s trade are an economic war against civilians. Measures must be taken to protect civilians during such economic blockades, United Nations Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy said commenting on reimposed US sanctions against Iran.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that, according to Jazairy, recalled that after the introduction of sanctions against Tehran, the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential goods to Iran was complicated despite the fact that exceptions were made for these goods. In particular, the supply of food and medicines to Iran is delayed because of sanctions, as banks, insurers and transport companies must now receive additional permits. It was also reported that the SWIFT system for international transactions has banned access for some Iranian banks, which makes it meaningless for a number of goods to exclude from the sanctions for which it will not be possible to pay, the Special Rapporteur said.

"I am deeply concerned about the fact that the poor have to bear the burden of these sanctions. More and more people lose their jobs while the economy suffers. The right of states to disagree with each other should be respected, but the violation of the human rights of ordinary people should not be used as a means of political pressure on the state. This is illegal from the point of view of international legislation in the field of human rights, " Jazairy said.

He proposed to mediate between the United States and Iran in order to agree on ensuring unimpeded supplies of food, drugs and other humanitarian goods to Iran.