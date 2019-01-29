UN experts on mission to probe Khashoggi murder denied entry to Saudi consulate

© Hurriyet https://report.az/storage/news/4c39c46ae4f7435f758ada9a627d088e/a7b20d75-c853-42f5-8f85-9b375a8cab5d_292.jpg

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ A United Nations delegation including the special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings was denied entry to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul’s Levent neighborhood on Jan. 29.

Agnes Callamard and the accompanying experts went to the Saudi consulate where Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018. But they were not allowed to enter the compound housing the Saudi consulate, according to local media.

"It's a scandal," the ruling Justice and Development Party spokesman Ömer Çelik said after the incident.

"An international investigation should be launched," he added.

Earlier, Agnes Callmard said that he would visit Turkey with independent international experts to investigate the criminal case journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the building of the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. The results of the study will be submitted to the session of UN Human Rights Council in June 2019.

He will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavuşoğlu, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Istanbul General Prosecutor Irfan Fidan.

Notably, a well-known oppositionist Arab journalist and correspondent of the Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed inside the Saudi Arabia Consulate General in Istanbul on 2 October.