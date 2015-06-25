UN calls protesters and government of Armenia to refrain from violence and start a dialogue

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) welcomes the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on country government's commitment to the "democracy, fundamental freedoms and human rights" and calls the authorities and the protesters to refrain from violence.

Report informs, the official representative of the OHCHR Ravina Shamdasani said today.

Armenian Prime Minister promised to increase annual social benefits to the population.

"We urge the government (Armenia) to make sure that this commitment was realized in its response to these protests, and we urge all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and to refrain from violence", she said.

According to R.Shamdasani, OHCHR is concerned about reports of "excessive use of force by police, including against journalists" during the protests in Yerevan on June 23 and "urges the authorities quickly to investigate these incidents."

"The government must ensure that the maintenance of order during demonstrations strictly is in accordance with international norms and standards of human rights", the UN believes.