UN called on Iran to respect its international obligations

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations Security Council on Monday condemned the storming of Saudi Arabia's embassy in the Iranian capital, which happened Saturday after Riyadh carried out the death penalty against a prominent Shi'ite cleric.

Report informs citing the Tass, a council statement called on Iran to respect its international obligations to protect diplomatic property and urged all parties to "maintain dialogue and take steps to reduce tensions in the region."

In a letter earlier Monday to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, as well as to the presidents of the U.N. Security Council and the General Assembly, Saudi Arabia’s U.N. Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi strongly condemned the invasion of its Tehran embassy and damage to its consulate in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

“We call upon the Security Council to take all appropriate measures to ensure the inviolability of diplomatic facilities and the protection of all Saudi diplomats in Iran,” al-Mouallimi wrote.

He said Riyadh is “appalled” at the failure of Iranian authorities to prevent the attacks. Under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, host countries are required to take necessary steps to protect diplomatic and consular premises and staff.