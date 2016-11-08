Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko commented on resignation of Mikheil Saakashvili

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Governor of Odessa region, Mikheil Saakashvili has resigned due to the defeat of his supporters in Georgian parliamentary elections".

Report informs citing Interfax-Ukraina, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said while commenting on the resignation of Mikheil Saakashvili.

He said that on November 9, Ukrainian government will support decision of M.Saakashvili to resign: "Several persons changed area of their activities after defeat in the parliamentary elections in Georgia and decided to become more actively involved in politics in Ukraine."

Notably, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 8 and 30. Yesterday, Governor of the Ukrainian region of Odessa, Mikheil Saakashvili announced his resignation.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was appointed governor of Odessa region on May 30, 2015.