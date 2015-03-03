Ukrainian President awards Boris Nemtsov with Order of "Freedom"

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian President P.Poroshenko posthumously awarded the Russian politician Boris Nemtsov with the Order "Freedom."

Report informs, the president wrote on his page on the social networks.

"For us, Ukrainians, Boris will always be a patriot of Russia and a friend of Ukraine. He proved that, to combine these values is possible, if you want, of course", posted P. Poroshenko.

Now in the capital of Russia are helding a farewell ceremony with murdered on 28 February politician Boris Nemtsov. He will be buried at the cemetery Troekurov, Moscow.