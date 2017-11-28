Ukrainian PM: We plan to reduce transport tariffs on Black Sea ports up to 60%

© Sputnik/ Stringer

Tbilisi. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We plan to reduce transport tariffs on the Black Sea basin ports up to 60%. We intend to carry out it in terms of competitiveness".

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Groysman said at the international conference "Second Silk Road" in Tbilisi.

He stressed the importance of East-West corridor and said that Ukraine will contribute to this project: "There are very serious directions for development of cooperation between Asia, Europe and the Baltic states. Ukraine can be a reliable partner in this corridor. We also support Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili's idea of establishing Georgia-Azerbaijan-Ukraine Association in the field of railway transportation. It will play an important role in rail transport".

Groysman said that the conference will play significant role in Ukraine's strengthening relations with Georgia and other countries of the region, gave information about economic development of the country and the work done to create a free trade zone with the European Union.