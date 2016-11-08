 Top
    Ukrainian government to discuss Mikheil Saakashvili's resignation tomorrow

    Deputy PM: Government must submit presentation to President Petro Poroshenko on Mikheil Saakashvili's resignation

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Ukrainian government will discuss Odessa governor Mikheil Saakashvili's resignation on November 9.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Deputy Ukrainian PM Pavel Pozenko told reporters.

    "The issue will be considered at tomorrow's meeting of the government. The government must submit a presentation to the President Petro Poroshenko on Mikheil Saakashvili's resignation," Deputy PM stressed.

    Notably, yesterday, Governor of the Ukrainian region of Odessa, Mikheil Saakashvili announced his resignation.

    Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was appointed governor of Odessa region on May 30, 2015.  

