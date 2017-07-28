Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister detained while taking a bribe

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian law-enforcement bodies have detained Deputy Interior Minister Vadym Troyan on a suspicion of taking a bribe of 77 200 USD.

Report informs citing UNN, Vadym Troyan, Deputy of the Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov detained while taking a bribe.

Earlier, Avakov said that crime in the country's upper echelon is unacceptable.

Notably, relations between Mikheil Saakashvili and Arsen Avakov, who were deprived of Ukrainian citizenship these days, were tense. On December 16, 2015, a conflict between Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and the governor of the Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili took place at a meeting chaired by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

During the meeting, Avakov and Saakashvili insulted each other and called corrupt.