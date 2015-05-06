Ukrainian aircraft with evacuees from Nepal lands in Baku

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ IL-76 Aircraft of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry that evacuating people affected by the earthquake in Nepal, landed at the airport in Baku. Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, 76 Ukrainians and 11 foreigners (Georgia, Poland, Russia, France) were evacuated on board.

7.9 magnitude-earthquake occurred in Nepal in the morning on April 25 in which more than 7 thousand people died and more than 14 thousand were injured.