Ukraine terminates one more military contract with Russia

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated a contract signed with the Russian government on protection of the organizations and private enterprises participating in the manufacturing of military products.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, Ukrainian government's October 18 meeting adopted a relevant decision.

The document was signed in Moscow on December 21, 2000 and entered into force on March 4, 2005.

Notably, in August 2017, Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has also terminated the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the export of military products to the third state.