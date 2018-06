Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office has called former governor of Odessa, Mikheil Saakashvili for an investigation on December 18.

Report informs citing the Russian media, press service of the Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said.

Notably, Saakashvili was detained on December 8. The court released him as a result of the guarantee of the country parliament.