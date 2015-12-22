Ukraine's Poroshenko arrives in Israel

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has started his state visit to Israel, where he is expected to meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Report informs referring to the UNN, the Ukrainian leader posted on his Twitter page Tuesday.

According to the information, Poroshenko will also attend a special session of Israel's Parliament and will meet with its Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

A number of bilateral documents will also be signed during Poroshenko's visit, the press service said.

In addition to that, the Ukrainian president will meet with Israeli business people, ethnic Ukrainians living in Israel and volunteers.

During the trip, Poroshenko will also meet with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum, the press service said.

Interfax has been told that the Ukrainian leader was initially supposed to pay an official visit to Israel, but the Israeli authorities upgraded it to a state visit several days before the trip.