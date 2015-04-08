Ukraine, NATO ink agreement on cooperation

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine and NATO sign two agreements on cooperation. As Report informs referring to BBC, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

According to him, the first document is a memorandum on communication and information, and the second an agreement on cooperation in support sphere.

According to the memorandum, Ukraine will cooperate with NATO in the framework of the "Partnership for Peace" program for consultations, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance program.

The second document provides implementation of four trust projects with NATO, including spheres of military-technical cooperation, communications, new communications and information technologies.