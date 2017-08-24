Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova agree to intensify the EP summit agenda

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova have agreed to intensify the agenda of the Eastern Partnership summit, which will be held in Brussels (Belgium) on November 24.

Report informs, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin posted in his Twitter microblog.

"We have met with my colleagues from Moldova and Georgia and agreed to intensify the agenda of the Eastern Partnership summit. A movement towards our European common future!", he posts.

The minister did not provide any other details of the meeting.

Earlier, Klimkin has said that Kiev would propose the European Union to adopt a differentiated approach within the framework of the Eastern Partnership project.

The Eastern Partnership program aimed at bringing the EU closer to its six eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, started in 2009 at a summit in Prague. It was initiated by Poland and Sweden.