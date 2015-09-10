 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ukraine closes airspace to Syria-bound Russian planes with humanitarian aid

    Ukrainian Prime Minister, Arseniy Yatsenyuk said Thursday

    Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine has closed its airspace to Syria-bound Russian planes with humanitarian aid, Report informs citing Russian media, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said Thursday.

    Yatsenyuk said during a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico that Ukraine would not let Russian aircraft with humanitarian supplies to war-torn Syria use the country's airspace.

    He said that he ordered a Ukrainian state company that services the country's air traffic to strengthen control over any flights of Russian aircraft to Syria.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi