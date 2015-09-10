Ukraine closes airspace to Syria-bound Russian planes with humanitarian aid

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine has closed its airspace to Syria-bound Russian planes with humanitarian aid, Report informs citing Russian media, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said Thursday.

Yatsenyuk said during a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico that Ukraine would not let Russian aircraft with humanitarian supplies to war-torn Syria use the country's airspace.

He said that he ordered a Ukrainian state company that services the country's air traffic to strengthen control over any flights of Russian aircraft to Syria.