Ukraine and Iran to coordinate investigation into plane crash

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Iran, Vadym Prystaiko and Javad Zarif, agreed to coordinate further actions of the investigation teams to determine the cause of the plane crash near Tehran, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

“Spoke to Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif. Both expressed our condolences. Agreed to coordinate further actions of our investigation groups closely to determine the cause of the terrible plane crash in Tehran," Prystaiko tweeted.

Earlier, Mehr agency, citing the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), Ali Abedzadeh, noted that Tehran had not yet decided about a country to send the black boxes for decryption and data analysis.