UK Premier Theresa May and Turkish leader Erdoğan met in Ankara

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Ankara, and has met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex, reports said on Saturday.

Report informs referring to the Habertürk, this is the visit is May's first to Turkey as prime minister and she flew directly to Ankara from the United States, where she met with the new U.S. President Donald Trump.

May's first stop was Atatürk's mausoleum Anıtkabir in the capital, where she attended a wreath laying ceremony with British Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore.

She then headed to the Presidential Complex in Beştepe, Ankara, where President Erdoğan welcomed her and the two leaders held a meeting, reportedly focusing on the joint fight against Daesh terrorists, strengthening political ties and the crisis in Syria.

She is expected to attend a press conference after meeting with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım at the Prime Ministry Office in Çankaya. Her visit aims to enhance cooperation between Turkey and the U.K. in the fields of defense, security and trade.