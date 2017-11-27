UK and Turkish prime ministers meet today

© Aa.com

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prime minister of United Kingdom Theresa May received Turkish prime minister Binali Yıldırım at her office on Downing Street.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the meeting between head of states lasted an hour.

At the one-on-one meeting they discussed the development of cooperation in the economy, security, defense, the situation in Syria, Iraq and the region, the relations with Cyprus, EU and joint combat against terrorism.