US supports Georgia’s membership to NATO

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ "President Donald Trump’s government supports Georgia’s membership to NATO," Report informs, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence said in Tbilisi.

The US Vice-President and his spouse Caren Pence arrived on July 31 on a two-day visit from Tallinn, where he held meetings with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“We together with Trump support the message of the Bucharest summit saying that Georgia would become a member of NATO. The Georgian people move in this direction; the heroism of the country does not stop to surprise,” Mike Pence said during the joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

He also expressed gratitude to the Georgian side for the participation in peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and noted that 31 Georgian servicemen had sacrificed their lives during the participation in NATO missions. According to him, the U.S. appreciates the contribution of the Georgian side in this field.