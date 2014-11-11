U.S. Says Nuclear Talks With Iran 'Tough, Direct, Serious'

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki didn’t provide any details about the negotiations that ended on November 10 between Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and European Union envoy Catherine Ashton.

The talks came amid a looming November 24 deadline for major world powers and Iran to reach a lasting agreement that would end Western concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Reuters quoted an unnamed Iranian official as saying "little progress" had been made in the two days of negotiations in Muscat.

U.S. President Barack Obama said in an interview broadcast on November 9 that a "big gap" remained and that a deal might not be reached, Report added.