U.S. refuses to give visas to former Armenian president's relatives

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ A former Armenian President Robert Kocharian's son, Levon Kocharyan and his daughter-in-law, singer Sirusho were not given a visa to fly to the United States.

Report informs, Armenian "Zhamanak" newspaper writes.

The newspaper says, the couple violated the rules on the length of stay in the country, while giving birth to child in the United States.

"Sirusho was asked about the news. She angrily said that her representative should be asked about this issue. In all cases, she neither confirmed nor denied this matter," "Zhamanak" says.