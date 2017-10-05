 Top
    US Embassy releases statement over Consulate General employee’s arrest in Istanbul

    Embassy: Such allegations undermine and devalue this longstanding partnership

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Baseless allegations against our employees undermine and devalue this longstanding partnership.”

    Report informs referring to Haberturk, says a statement issued by the US Embassy in Ankara over US Consulate General employee’s arrest in Istanbul.

    “Baseless, anonymous allegations against our employees undermine and devalue this longstanding partnership,” it added.

    The employee of US Consulate General in Istanbul Metin Topuz was arrested on suspicion of links with Fethullah Gülen Organization (FETÖ). He is accused of violating the constitution of Turkey and criminal cases opened against him with articles of coup attempt and spying activity. 

