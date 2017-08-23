 Top
    US Defense Secretary is on official visit to Turkey - VIDEO

    The talks will focus on the future of Syria and other issues

    Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US Defense Secretary James Mattis has paid official visit to Turkey on August 23.

    Report informs citing the Haberturk, he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

    The meeting will focus on the activities of PYD (Syrian branch of the PKK), support for the grouping from US, a referendum on Kurdish autonomy in northern Iraq, purchase of S-400 air defense system by Turkey from Russia, future of Syria and other issues.

    Notably, on August 22, James Mattis paid unannounced visit to Iraq.

