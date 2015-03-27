U.S. company invests in the development of Ukrainian military-industrial complex

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Leading US defense company will invest in the development of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

Report informs referring to UNN Agency, the information was given by the press service of "Ukroboronprom".

According to the information, relevant agreement reached during the visit of leadership of "Ukroboronprom" in the United States.

As the CEO of the group Roman Romanov said, experience and technology of the US will help to accelerate the process of reforming the defense of Ukraine.