Two wounded in central Tbilisi shooting

Tbilisi. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ A shootout took place near the Meydan restaurant in the center of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs that two people were injured in the incident yesterday.

The wounded were hospitalized. One of them is reportedly the nephew of Tornike Kacharava, a friend of the Georgian president’s daughter and son-in-law.

The Georgian Interior Ministry is conducting an investigation into the fact. Additional details about the incident are not provided.