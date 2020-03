Murat Ekinci, working as the security guard of the Anatolian Lyceum named after Velit Bekdash of Ankara, fired shots at the Director of the educational institution for an unknown reason, Turkish media report.

Two people were wounded in the shooting that occurred in the Etimesgut district of Ankara.

The offender then tried to commit suicide.

The Lyceum students were safely evacuated from the building and taken to the hospital. An investigation is underway.