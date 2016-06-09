Two village guards killed in PKK attack in Turkey’s southeast

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two temporary village guards were killed while another was wounded on June 9 in an outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attack in the Şemdinli district of the southeastern province of Şırnak, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

PKK militants opened fire on village guards Esat Yeşil, Ahmet Demircan and Tevfik Fırak with automatic weapons as they were returning to their villages after duty at around 3 p.m. Yeşil and Demircan died at the scene while Fırat was wounded and taken to Şemdinli State Hospital. Şemdinli District Governor Murat Öztürk visited Fırat in hospital and received information about the attack.

Meanwhile, an operation has begun in the region to apprehend the PKK militants responsible for the attack.