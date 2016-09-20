 Top
    Two Turkish soldiers killed, two wounded in Syria

    The casualties brought the total number of Turkish deaths to 10 in Euphrates Shield

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish soldiers, who were earlier wounded in an explosion which took place during Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria succumbed to their wounds on Tuesday.

    Report informs referring to Haberturk, the soldiers were wounded during mine clearance duty between the towns of Jarablus and al Rai.

    These casualties brought the total number of Turkish deaths to 10 in Euphrates Shield, which was launched on Aug. 24 to clear the area near Turkey's border from Daesh terror group

