One Turkish soldier killed, six injured in Syrian attack - UPDATED

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ One Turkish soldier was killed and another six were wounded on December 7 in a car bomb attack in Syria’s al-Bab on the 106th day of Euphrates Shield Operation, the Turkish Armed Forces announced.

Report informs referring to IHA agency, the military also stated that Turkish warplanes conducted an air operation in the region, destroying 12 targets and killing 23 Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants.

***13:10

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded on December 7 in a car bomb attack in Syria’s al-Bab during the Euphrates Shield Operation.

Report informs referring to the IHA agency, three soldiers were initially wounded in the clash that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

They were later transferred to the border province of Gaziantep by helicopter for treatment. However, two of the wounded soldiers succumbed to their injuries in hospital while the other was reported to be in critical condition.