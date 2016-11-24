 Top
    Two terrorists killed during a special operation in Ingushetia

    Operation in Nazran completed

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two terrorists killed during a special operation in Nazran.

    Report informs citing the TASS, sources in law enforcement bodies of Ingushetia reported.

    "The operation in Nazran on the street Abadieva has completed. As a result, two bandits and two employees of the Special Detachment of FSB killed. It is noted that there were no injuries among the civilian population.

    This morning,counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared at nine streets in Nazran. A private house was blocked on Abadieva street, in which, according to information, bandits were hiding and resisting. 

    They were destroyed by return fire.

