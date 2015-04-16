Two terrorists detained in Istanbul

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two people suspected of terrorism detained in Istanbul. Report informs, information given by the Turkish media.

According to the information, the suspects are members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C).

They planned attacks on security structures and their staff, headquarters of public organizations and political parties, consulates, representative offices of foreign countries, prominent businessmen and their companies.

After the interrogation suspects will be sent to the court.