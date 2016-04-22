 Top
    Two soldiers of Armenian Armed Forces shot down by their military comrades

    Both of them were detained and criminal case filed against them

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two soldiers of the Armenian army were shot down their own military comrades.

    Report informs referring to the "Novosti-Armenia", the press service of the Armenian Investigative Committee.

    According to the report, soldier Bareyan as a result with poor judgment of the automatic weapon, has opened fire to Spartak Kalashyan. He died of gunfire to his head.

    According to the report, driver of "UAZ" brand vehicle, serving on a military contract Karen Agabekyan was killed as a result of fire shot by soldier P.Yegoryan

    Both offenders were detained and criminal case filed against them. 

