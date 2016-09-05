Two soldiers killed in clashes with PKK in Turkey's Hakkari

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two soldiers were killed on September 5 during clashes with militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Çukurca district of the southeastern province of Hakkari.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, security forces operations against PKK militants in the region were ongoing.

A large number ammunition, food, generators, medical equipment, fuel, explosive devices used in the battery and so on seized from the terrorists' shelters. The materials were confiscated.

Terrorçuların sığınacağından çoxlu sayda silah-sursat, ərzaq generator, tibbi ləvazimat, yanacaq, partlayıcı qurğularda istifadə edilən akkumlyator və s. materiallar aşkarlanaraq götürülüb.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has tonight suddenly visited the scene, familiarized with the situation, told commanders in the region.