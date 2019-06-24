Two seriously injured protest participants in Tbilisi connected to artificial respiration

19 people injured during protests in Tbilisi, Georgia, on June 20, continue their treatment in hospitals, local bureau of Report informs that the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia reported.

Two of them were connected to artificial respiration. Doctors regard their condition as severe. The other 17 are treated with diagnosis of mild to moderate bodily injuries.

Notably, about 250 people were injured as a result of the clashes between police and rally participants on June 20 and 21 in Tbilisi. 80 of them are police