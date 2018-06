Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Consul General of Russia in Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgayev will be expelled from Estonia. Report informs referring to TASS, Estonian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sandra Kamilova said.

Estonian Foreign Ministry refused to give reasons for this decision and to inform whether the Russian embassy was notified about it.

The Russian Embassy was not available for operational comment.