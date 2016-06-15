Two wounded, one killed in armed attack in Istanbul - PHOTO

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Meanwhile, one suspect was killed in the clashes with the police as the operation ended, Report informs.

A number of police officers and special forces were also deployed to the scene

***15:15

Two police officers were injured on June 15 in an armed attack in the Arnavutköy district of Istanbul, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

An armed clash erupted when police officers attempted to detain a suspect during operations against drug sellers.

One district police commissioner and another police officer were wounded in the clash.

A number of police officers and special forces were also deployed to the scene.

Police and the unknown individuals have continued to clash.