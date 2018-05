Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of fire outbreak at the oil depot in Kirishi, Leningrad Region, Russia, two people were killed and two others were injured, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

It is noted that during the gas welding work fire occurred as a result of ignition. The area of the fire was 10 square meters. The combustion has already been eliminated.

A helicopter from St. Petersburg flew for the victims.