The Mi-8 helicopter of Skol airlines with Gazpromneft-Geo employees on board, was on its way to Sabetta settlement when a snowstorm hit it.

As the aircraft made the crash landing, crew members were blocked in it, Report says, citing TASS.

Two people were killed as a result.

There were seven passengers and three crew members aboard the helicopter.