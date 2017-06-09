 Top
    Two more suspects after Tehran Terrorist attacks detained

    Detentions took place in the west of the country in the province of Kermanshah© Tasnimnews.com

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Iranian police managed to arrest two terrorist suspects in the western province of Kermanshah in connection with two recent terror attacks in Tehran, which was claimed by Daesh terrorist group. Report informs citing the Tasnim.

    In another anti-terror operation in Kermanshah Province on Thursday night, the polices forces had managed to seize 92 handguns from inside a car in Salas-e Babajani.

    Earlier it was reported that five people were detained during the investigation. All of them were engaged in terrorist activities in Syrian Rakka and Iraqi Mosul, where ISIS operates and last year returned to Iran. Also, a woman who helped terrorists was detained. The exact number of suspects not known.

