Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ The father of a victim blew himself up with two grenades during a hearing at Nikopol court in Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, which killed two people and injured other 7.

Report informs citing foreign media, Dnipropetrovsk Region Police Department reported.

Three defendants, two convoy officers, a court employee and a civilian were injured. All victims were taken to hospital.

Criminal case initiated.