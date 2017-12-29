Two killed after a bus rams into people in Moscow

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ A bus rammed into the people at a bus-stop in Moscow, Russia.
Report informs citing TASS, local law-enforcement bodies said.
The incident took place on Moscow's Skhodnensk street. As a result, two people were killed. The bus moved on route 37.
Investigation is underway.
Notably, on December 25, a driver lost control in Moscow and rammed into underground passage near a subway station. As a result, 5 people were killed and 15 injured.
