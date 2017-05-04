Two Kazakh ministers promise to learn official language

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Marat Beketayev attends Kazakh language lessons.

Report informs citing the Kazinform, he stated this in an interview to journalists in the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the interview, the head of the Ministry of Justice answered some questions of journalists in the Kazakh language. Asked when he will be able to fully answer the questions in the state language, Beketayev replied: "I will completely master the course during the year, and now I attend Kazakh language lessons three times a week.

When I'm in the village, I talk in Kazakh with local people, with relatives. I'm getting good experience in this direction."

In January, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov also promised to learn the Kazakh language within six months. Then, speaking at the plenary session of the Majilis, the head of the department found it difficult to answer the questions posed by the deputies in the Kazakh language. "I spent 5 years in Moscow, I forgot my native language, but I will learn it within six months," he said.